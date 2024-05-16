Red Pill Nation Hangout #374

Red Pill Nation Hangout #3741. 4:42 Biden Administration considering declaring a National Climate Emergency 2. 24:23 The Anti Israel protests appear to be coordinated & Crackdowns on protesters begin3. 35:55 New Anti Free Speech laws passes the house restricting criticism of Judiasm and Israel4. 58:48 Women choosing to be massively stupid and choose the bear, also blows up Feminists5. 2:02:46 Daily Wire using Quiet lawsuits to avoid dealing with Candace Owens6. 2:27:31 Nick Fuentes unbanned from Twitter

