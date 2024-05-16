Red Pill Nation Hangout #374

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #3741. 4:42 Biden Administration considering declaring a National Climate Emergency 2. 24:23 The Anti Israel protests appear to be coordinated & Crackdowns on protesters begin3. 35:55 New Anti Free Speech laws passes the house restricting criticism of Judiasm and Israel4. 58:48 Women choosing to be massively stupid and choose the bear, also blows up Feminists5. 2:02:46 Daily Wire using Quiet lawsuits to avoid dealing with Candace Owens6. 2:27:31 Nick Fuentes unbanned from Twitter
