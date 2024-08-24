WEF Document Confirms Billions will Die in 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A World Economic Forum report hiding in plain sight confirms Billions will Die in 2025 – and according to reports from Davos, Klaus Schwab has confirmed the stated goal is on target to be achieved.
The global elite have been warning us about their plans to radically depopulate the earth by any means necessary, and now the results are playing out before our eyes.
If we have any hope of stopping them from achieving their goal of murdering the vast majority of humanity and turning Earth into a prison planet to enslave the rest, the information in this report must be shared far and wide.
