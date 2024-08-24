BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF Document Confirms Billions will Die in 2025
A World Economic Forum report hiding in plain sight confirms Billions will Die in 2025 – and according to reports from Davos, Klaus Schwab has confirmed the stated goal is on target to be achieved.

The global elite have been warning us about their plans to radically depopulate the earth by any means necessary, and now the results are playing out before our eyes.

If we have any hope of stopping them from achieving their goal of murdering the vast majority of humanity and turning Earth into a prison planet to enslave the rest, the information in this report must be shared far and wide.




WEF, Depopulation, 2025, Deagel, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Plandemic, Pandemic, Henry Kissinger, Kissinger, World Economic Forum, Billions will Die in 2025, Davos, global elite, depopulate, murder, murdering humanity, prison planet

murder2025pandemicprison planetdepopulationhenry kissingerbill gateskissingerglobal elitedavosworld economic forumdeagelwefplandemicdepopulateklaus schwabmurdering humanitybillions will die in 2025
