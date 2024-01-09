You're So Right, this is NOT Okay

This is my response to Emily in Iowa who is trying to expose what the child services gestapo is doing to her family. Please have a listen and check out the links below, starting with Emily's video. ...btw, the thumbnail for this video is from a video interview of me by Lawless America back in or around 2013.
Thanx in advance.
"This is NOT OK", Emily in Iowa: https://www.brighteon.com/62ea1c81-0929-43d1-8bb2-71fd5fbccd4f?video=62ea1c81-0929-43d1-8bb2-71fd5fbccd4f
"These Little Ones": https://stewpeters.com/these-little-ones-documentary/#gf_4
Baby Cyrus: https://www.freedomman.ws/cyrus/
A bit of my own similar story: https://www.unkpi.net/blogs/post/i-do-know-these-little-ones
And more on YT: https://www.youtube.com/@3uncommon
Drug testing newborns policies: https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/newborn-drug-test-states
