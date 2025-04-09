Trump explained why he decided a 90-day pause on tariffs

🚨US stocks skyrocket as Trump suspends tariffs for 90 days on over 75 countries.

Video Description: Trump explained why he decided to implement a 90-day pause on tariffs:

"I thought people were jumping a bit out of line. They were getting yippee, you know, they were getting a little bit yippee, a little bit afraid..." the U.S. president said.

He added that “nothing is over yet” and that well over 75 countries are interested in making a deal.

Below, @21WIRE nailed it, 2 days ago with this:

Knowing Trump, if enough of his billionaire donors & globalist underwriters kick-up a sufficient fuss, then there’s a high probability that Trump might panic and temporarily cave on his Tariff wars - something like, “We’re postponing the implementation of the Tariffs, because quite frankly, what we’ve done is so great, so so great - just the announcement has already had such a great impact that governments are now begging us to make a deal….”

He ‘s already triggered numerous stock market crashes in the U.S. and across the world.

Let’s see what happens…🤔

US stock indices surged sharply following Trump's announcement of a 90-day tariff suspension, with the NASDAQ jumping 7%, according to trading data.

Bitcoin surges past $80K after Trump announces suspension of "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from 75 countries