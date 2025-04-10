Relaxing in El Salvador’s Natural Hot Springs | Thermales Alicante Day Trip

🌿💦 A Relaxing Day at Thermales Alicante | El Salvador Hot Springs 💦🌿

Looking for the ultimate relaxation spot in El Salvador? 🇸🇻 Today, we visited Thermales Alicante, a hidden gem with natural hot springs, lush surroundings, and an amazing traditional Salvadoran meal.

🔥 What to Expect at Thermales Alicante:

✔️ Multiple thermal pools with varying temperatures

✔️ Natural sulfur-rich water for skin rejuvenation

✔️ Stunning waterfall & scenic lookout points

✔️ Delicious Salvadoran cuisine included with entry

✔️ Changing rooms, showers, and even a massage area!

We soaked in the mineral-rich waters, explored the scenic trails, and enjoyed an incredible meal of chicken, rice, vegetables, tortillas, and refreshing watermelon juice. The natural pools were soothing, but some were HOT—so hot they have warning signs everywhere! 😅

Join us on this relaxing and rejuvenating day trip to one of El Salvador’s best hot spring resorts! Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe if you enjoy exploring hidden gems with us.

📍 Thermales Alicante, El Salvador

📅 Hours: Check before visiting

💲 Cost: $18-$20 per person (includes food & drinks)

👍 LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for more El Salvador adventures!

🔔 Turn on notifications so you don’t miss our next travel vlog!

📌 Follow Our Journey:

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

✉️ Email: [email protected]

#ElSalvador #HotSprings #ThermalesAlicante #ElSalvadorTravel #TravelVlog #ThermalPools #HiddenGem #Relaxation #TravelTips #Waterfalls #NaturalHotSprings



