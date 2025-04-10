BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Relaxing in El Salvador’s Natural Hot Springs | Thermales Alicante Day Trip
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
13 views • 5 months ago

🌿💦 A Relaxing Day at Thermales Alicante | El Salvador Hot Springs 💦🌿

Looking for the ultimate relaxation spot in El Salvador? 🇸🇻 Today, we visited Thermales Alicante, a hidden gem with natural hot springs, lush surroundings, and an amazing traditional Salvadoran meal.

🔥 What to Expect at Thermales Alicante:

 ✔️ Multiple thermal pools with varying temperatures

 ✔️ Natural sulfur-rich water for skin rejuvenation

 ✔️ Stunning waterfall & scenic lookout points

 ✔️ Delicious Salvadoran cuisine included with entry

 ✔️ Changing rooms, showers, and even a massage area!

We soaked in the mineral-rich waters, explored the scenic trails, and enjoyed an incredible meal of chicken, rice, vegetables, tortillas, and refreshing watermelon juice. The natural pools were soothing, but some were HOT—so hot they have warning signs everywhere! 😅

Join us on this relaxing and rejuvenating day trip to one of El Salvador’s best hot spring resorts! Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe if you enjoy exploring hidden gems with us.

📍 Thermales Alicante, El Salvador

 📅 Hours: Check before visiting

 💲 Cost: $18-$20 per person (includes food & drinks)

👍 LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for more El Salvador adventures!

 🔔 Turn on notifications so you don’t miss our next travel vlog!

📌 Follow Our Journey:

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

 📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]

#ElSalvador #HotSprings #ThermalesAlicante #ElSalvadorTravel #TravelVlog #ThermalPools #HiddenGem #Relaxation #TravelTips #Waterfalls #NaturalHotSprings


Keywords
hot springsrelaxationel salvadorwaterfallstravel tipstravel vlogel salvador travelthermales alicantenatural hot springsthermal poolshidden gemsulfur springsel salvador tourismbest hot springsday tripthermal watersspa dayel salvador adventurethings to do in el salvadorel salvador resorts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy