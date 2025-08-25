Worship Gathering & Forest Lockdowns: Constitutional Rights with Christine Van Geyn

Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate

What happens when worship gatherings, outdoor events, or even access to forests clash with government restrictions? In this episode, we sit down with Christine Van Geyn, litigation director of the Canadian Constitution Foundation, to talk about the state of our constitutional freedoms in Canada today.





Here’s what you can expect:





🔷 Insight into the Sean Feucht worship tour controversy and why churches were fined for hosting him.

🔷 Discussion on the double standard in enforcement between Christian gatherings and other protests.

🔷 The impact of forest lockdowns in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on everyday Canadians.

🔷 A deeper look at Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and why it matters.

🔷 How COVID-era policies reshaped freedoms—and what we can do to safeguard them for the future.





This is a must-watch if you care about freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, and the future of our nation’s liberties.





