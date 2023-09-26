Russia & China's Attack Plans to Destroy America in 1 Hour

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Sep 26, 2023
Today Pastor Stan shares with us one of the most important programs he has ever done. We have been given a warning where America will be attacked, and what the plans of the enemy is. We need to heed this warning and share this message far and wide!
00:00 - Awake Dream of Invasion
07:20 - The Russian Dream
17:14 - In One Hours’ Time
23:59 - I Saw Submarines Attack
30:23 - Russia’s Fleet
36:49 - Submarines Confirmed
40:21 - China and Russia
49:35 - China will invade from Canada
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3kxqmn-russia-and-chinas-attack-plans-to-destroy-america-in-1-hour-09262023.html