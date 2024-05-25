🍀Luck On Their Side! - The Ukrainian Armed Forces Drone Operator Tried to Hit Russian Fighters Riding an ATV, but ...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
but... both Batteries were already Discharged, while DescendingThe Ukrainian Armed Forces operator tried to hit Russian fighters riding an ATV with a drone, but due to the fact that both batteries were already discharged, while descending the drone lost contact with the operator and went into a tree.
Video from Ukranian drone.