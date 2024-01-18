These Puppies Wait For Their Mother In A Narrow Gap I Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub





Jan 16, 2024





Five baby dogs are found under the Church building. The mother dogs come and go to take care of these babies but since they are growing up, it is too dangerous to leave them by themselves. To find a better environment for them, the rescue team is here to help them! Find out what happened next in the video.





#Kritterklub #dogs #dogvideo





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8UThAs2nwU



