We'll Soon Know if Speaker Mike Johnson Is the Real Deal or a UniParty Swamp Shill

Is Speaker of the House Mike Johnson the real deal or a UniParty Swamp shill? It comes down to whether he's able to get the border secured with the leverage he has or not. With the power of the purse at his fingertips, this should be able to get done next month when they try to fund part of the government. Will he stick to his guns?
While News Nation positioned the lack of passed legislation in 2023 as a bad thing, I take the opposite view. The more bills that are passed, the more damage is done.
Source: https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/unproductive-congress-2023/
