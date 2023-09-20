Sr. Wilhelmina’s student speaks out about God and suffering

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen
Sep 18, 2023
Sasha Keyes studied under the famously incorrupt Sr. Wilhelmina — and is now offering firsthand accounts of the saintly nun’s life and legacy. A mother of five who enjoyed Sr. Wilhelmina’s influence as a child, Keyes also endured tremendous suffering. Her brother, Fr Kenneth Walker, was brutally murdered in 2014. Keyes offers deep insights after experiencing both the sublime and suffering, giving viewers a reason for hope in a world looking for God — and answers to the pain of this fallen world.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3iqub6-sr.-wilhelminas-student-speaks-out-about-god-and-suffering.html