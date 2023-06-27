Kiev has lost 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the beginning of the counteroffensive

While hosting military service members in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out the losses that Ukraine has suffered to date. ‘To a large extent, this is your achievement and the achievement of your comrades in arms’, the Russian leader said while thanking the assembled servicemen for their work.

