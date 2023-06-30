Direction of Cherson. Antonovsky bridge.

The enemy continues to try to transfer additional forces to the Antonovsky bridge.

Fast boats are used.

As always, we are ready to deal with suicide bombers with fire.

The air and missile strikes have paid off, but there is still much hard work to be done

This was also reported, In addition to the Iskander, the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the Antonovsky Bridge are being fired upon from a TOS-1A

Earlier this morning.

An OTRK Iskander rocket hit the end of the Antonovsky bridge on the left bank of the Dnieper, under which groups of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sat down

Situation at the Antonovsky bridge as reported by Saldo (https://t.me/SALDO_VGA/958)

The soldiers of the "Dnepr" group continue their successful clearance operation in the vicinity of the Antonovskiy Bridge, targeting Ukrainian armed formations. A strike was delivered by the "Iskander" missile complex, resulting in the death of 30 militants and a dozen more injured.

The remaining AFU soldiers are hiding on both sides of the bridge in the dachas, afraid to show themselves. They are currently being effectively targeted by artillery fire. Following this, the special forces of the "Dnepr" group will commence the final clearance operation.



