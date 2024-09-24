Sam Altman: AI Superintelligence Could Surpass Humanity in a Few Thousand Days

Today, we will dive into a bold prediction by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, who believes that artificial 'superintelligence'—a machine far smarter than humans—could be with us in just a few thousand days. Recently, Altman reflected on the transformative power of AI, claiming that its development will usher in an era of 'massive prosperity.' He envisions a future where AI not only solves climate change and helps establish space colonies but even unlocks the mysteries of all physics. What seemed like magic to past generations might soon become reality.





Doc Burkhart, Paul Benson, Erick Rodriguez Airdate 09/24/2024





