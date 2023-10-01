Biomechanical Toy (1995, Arcade)

Biomechanical Toy is a platformer and run-and-gun developed by Spanish company Zeus Software and published by Spanish company Gaelco. It was only released in the arcades.

Scruffy, a thief, has broken out of prison and stolen a magic sceptre which keeps alive all the toys in Toyland. Relik, the guardian of the sceptre summons Inguz from the human world to get back the sceptre from Scruffy.