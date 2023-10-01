Biomechanical Toy (1995, Arcade)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biomechanical Toy is a platformer and run-and-gun developed by Spanish company Zeus Software and published by Spanish company Gaelco. It was only released in the arcades.
Scruffy, a thief, has broken out of prison and stolen a magic sceptre which keeps alive all the toys in Toyland. Relik, the guardian of the sceptre summons Inguz from the human world to get back the sceptre from Scruffy.