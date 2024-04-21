Fathers and Families in Canada with Neil Campbell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DONATE | faytene
Did you know…
Many fathers across Canada are separated from their children by divorce and spending time with their children less than two times a year.
30% of divorced fathers do not see their children two to three times per month, and 20% never see their families again.
Statistics show that when fathers are not present and do not have a direct influence, children are eight times more likely to go to prison, five times more likely to commit suicide, 20 times more likely to have behavioural problems, and 10 times more likely to not do well in school.
Neil Campbell of the Family Dream Institute joins our guest host, Doug Sharpe, on this program to discuss the issue.
Neil has dedicated much of his life to working with families and fathers to strengthen families. He has developed a support network called the Mighty Men Network.
Thanks for watching. If you appreciate the content, please like, share and subscribe!
Stats Source: Institute for the Study of Civil Society
_______________________________________
Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate
____________________________
If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join
FIND US AT:
Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/
Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene
Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv
#faytene #canada #neilcampbell #familydreaminstitute #separation #divorce #children