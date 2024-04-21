BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fathers and Families in Canada with Neil Campbell
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 04/21/2024

DONATE | faytene

www.faytene.tv


Did you know…


Many fathers across Canada are separated from their children by divorce and spending time with their children less than two times a year.


30% of divorced fathers do not see their children two to three times per month, and 20% never see their families again.


Statistics show that when fathers are not present and do not have a direct influence, children are eight times more likely to go to prison, five times more likely to commit suicide, 20 times more likely to have behavioural problems, and 10 times more likely to not do well in school.


Neil Campbell of the Family Dream Institute joins our guest host, Doug Sharpe, on this program to discuss the issue.


Neil has dedicated much of his life to working with families and fathers to strengthen families. He has developed a support network called the Mighty Men Network.


Thanks for watching. If you appreciate the content, please like, share and subscribe!


Stats Source: Institute for the Study of Civil Society


_______________________________________

Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


____________________________




If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join




FIND US AT:




Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/


Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC


YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene


Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene


Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv


Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv


Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv


Gab: https://gab.com/faytene




#faytene #canada #neilcampbell #familydreaminstitute #separation #divorce #children

Keywords
canadaissuesfaytene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy