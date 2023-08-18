Will the 'Burn Back Better' WEF Satanists Be Torching Yellowknife as They Did to Fort McMurray in 2016?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As the city of Yellowknife and their 22,000 citizens in Canada's Northwest Territory have been told to evacuate the city in an unprecedented public order move, I only have one question to ask these nasty evil Globalists. Are you going to torch beautiful Yellowknife, NWT like you did to Alberta's Fort McMurray in May 2016?