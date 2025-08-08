BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Oregon CPS Stealing Children Since 1983 Woman Calls Talk Radio Show In 1996
theserenestorm
theserenestorm
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 1 month ago

This was a broadcast of Art Bell’s “Truth or Trash Back on 03-06-1996. A Woman Oregon's Child Theft & Drug Cartel Nothing New Known Since 1996 Art Bell Truth or Trash

 

A Woman Called In & Made Her Plight Public; She stated she was gathering information concerning cocaine & child trafficking by those within Oregon State Government and was writing a book “Spiders and Webs”. Can’t find that nook…I hope she ended up being able to get her children and write her book!

Words in this video:

Oregon's Child Theft & Drug Cartel is  Nothing New!

                                                             It's Been Known       

                                                             Since at least 1996

 

A Caller To Art Bell Show During One of His         

                                                         Open Lines              

                                                          "Truth or Trash"

And The Public "Panel of Judges " Voted That She 

                                                      Was Speaking

                                                             The Truth

The "Public" Has Been Aware..........

 

Their Whisperings Are Now Turned Into A Multitude     

                                                       of Raised Voices

 

The "Public" is Powerful In America

 

 

"The Public" is Not An Acceptable Description of

                                                              Americans. 

 

"Americans" Are Not Separate From "The 

                                                           Government".

 

"The Government" Will Obey The Will of  The                                            

                                                        American People

 

"The Government" Will Obey The Will of The                                            

                                                        American People

 

Keep Your Voices Raised & Fight Off These Devastations To Our People, Land, Air Water, Food, Wildlife And World!

 

 

 

 

 

Keywords
magapizzagatepedo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy