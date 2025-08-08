Oregon CPS Stealing Children Since 1983 Woman Calls Talk Radio Show In 1996

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was a broadcast of Art Bell’s “Truth or Trash Back on 03-06-1996. A Woman Oregon's Child Theft & Drug Cartel Nothing New Known Since 1996 Art Bell Truth or Trash
A Woman Called In & Made Her Plight Public; She stated she was gathering information concerning cocaine & child trafficking by those within Oregon State Government and was writing a book “Spiders and Webs”. Can’t find that nook…I hope she ended up being able to get her children and write her book!
Words in this video:
Oregon's Child Theft & Drug Cartel is Nothing New!
It's Been Known
Since at least 1996
A Caller To Art Bell Show During One of His
Open Lines
"Truth or Trash"
And The Public "Panel of Judges " Voted That She
Was Speaking
The Truth
The "Public" Has Been Aware..........
Their Whisperings Are Now Turned Into A Multitude
of Raised Voices
The "Public" is Powerful In America
"The Public" is Not An Acceptable Description of
Americans.
"Americans" Are Not Separate From "The
Government".
"The Government" Will Obey The Will of The
American People
"The Government" Will Obey The Will of The
American People
Keep Your Voices Raised & Fight Off These Devastations To Our People, Land, Air Water, Food, Wildlife And World!