JAN 6: Antifa Arrives in Multiple Chartered Vans Escorted by Law Enforcement.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
#J6
his man videoed, what he describes as Antifa's arrival in multiple chartered vans to the Capitol on Jan 6. They were escorted by police... the riot was staged, incited, and played by the FBI with some help from Antifa. There’s countless evidence.
They rigged the election and tried to incriminate Trump in a coordinated scheme
@SpeakerMcCarthy
https://twitter.com/i/status/1634061407401418755