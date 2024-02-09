Kevin O'Leary: The Truth About the Biden Admin's Spin on the Economy & Inflation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Megyn Kelly | Kevin O'Leary Breaks Down the Truth About the Biden Admin's Spin on the Economy and Inflation. Megyn Kelly is joined by "Mr. Wonderful" Kevin O'Leary, of "Shark Tank" and O'Leary Ventures, to discuss the failures of "Bidenomics," the current state of inflation, the alarming rise of males leaving the workforce, red flags when it comes to jobs in America, and more.