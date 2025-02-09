How to Update All Windows Software with One Command | Winget (Windows Package Manager)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Want to keep all your Windows software up to date effortlessly? In this video, I’ll show you how to use Winget, the Windows Package Manager, to upgrade all your installed apps with a single command. Say goodbye to manual updates and keep your system optimized with this powerful tool. Watch now to learn the step-by-step process!
• WinGet Install: https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9nblggh4nns1?rtc=1&hl=en-US&gl=BD
• WinGet GitHub: https://github.com/microsoft/winget-cli
Timestamps:
0:00- Intro/Explanation
1:14- Check if WinGet is installed
2:35- Install WinGet manually
6:15- See list of all the software installed on your system
7:48- Check for software updates
8:13- Update a specific software
9:32- Update all your installed software with 1 command!
11:17- Search software
14:15- How to install software with WinGet
14:56- Remove a software completely?