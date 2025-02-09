BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How to Update All Windows Software with One Command | Winget (Windows Package Manager)
geekyhacks
geekyhacks
80 views • 7 months ago

Want to keep all your Windows software up to date effortlessly? In this video, I’ll show you how to use Winget, the Windows Package Manager, to upgrade all your installed apps with a single command. Say goodbye to manual updates and keep your system optimized with this powerful tool. Watch now to learn the step-by-step process!

• WinGet Install: https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9nblggh4nns1?rtc=1&hl=en-US&gl=BD

• WinGet GitHub: https://github.com/microsoft/winget-cli

tutorialtechnologyaitechmicrosoftprogramcomputerpctips and trickswindows10windows11geekyhackshowtoguidewingetwindows package manager wingetwinget upgrade allwinget package managerwinget installwinget upgradewinget updatewinget update allwinget update cmd
0:00- Intro/Explanation

1:14- Check if WinGet is installed

2:35- Install WinGet manually

6:15- See list of all the software installed on your system

7:48- Check for software updates

8:13- Update a specific software

9:32- Update all your installed software with 1 command!

11:17- Search software

14:15- How to install software with WinGet

14:56- Remove a software completely?

