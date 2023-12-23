Create New Account
Taboo topic comes out: Vaccine deaths finally hit mainstream news
PJ Glassey
Published 2 months ago

Taboo topics are usually unveiled first with Fox News and then spread to other outlets, with CNN and MSNBC being the last to report truth (if ever). And so another starts now with Fox News actually mentioning deaths caused by the COVID "Vaccine." This video is from December 2023.

