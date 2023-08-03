Rabbi Ariel Bar Tzadok jokingly called Trump the Messiah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/
Sublink: [email protected]
Photopea | Online Photo Editor; Year established: ~ the end of 2017; Date of website access: August 3, 2023.
(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://youtu.be/tvGjkP7zhWQ
The Messiahs in Kabbalah; Published by KosherTorah School of Rabbi Ariel Bar Tzadok; Published on YouTube; Date published: December 13, 2021; Date of website access: August 3, 2023.
(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://www.pngmart.com/image/398325
Trump PNG HD Isolated; Posted on © 2016 - 2023. PNG Mart; Date posted: April 22, 2022; Category: Celebrity; Tags: Trump; Date of website access: August 3, 2023.
Source 4: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard
Sublink: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists
Sublink: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/d2ff9df8-fe09-4c10-8953-318e0abf9c24
Playlists; Trump 'messiah' claims made by rabbis and Trump supporters; Posted by Trump: the son of perdition; Posted on Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved.; Date of playlist creation: January 8, 2023; Date of website access: August 3, 2023.
Source 5:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cepher-abridged-edition/id1406576338
CEPHER Abridged Edition; Published by Cepher Publishing LLC; Designed for iPad; Third Edition; Version 1.0.1; Date of app creation: unknown; New Testament scripture; Yochanon (John) 5:43; Date of website access: August 3, 2023.
Source 6: https://youtu.be/6fqpg5AX90k
Sublink: https://www.youtube.com/@AntichristArchives
Kabbalist Rabbi Ariel Bar Tzadok (jokingly) says Donald Trump could be the Messiah; Posted by Antichrist Archives; Posted on YouTube; Date posted: August 3, 2023; Date of website access: August 3, 2023.