“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.”

This is the mandate of the Continuing Church of God.

The world event Dr. Thiel will focus on today centers around the “Abomination of Desolation”.

It seems like everyone that professes Christianity has heard about the abomination of desolation. It is mentioned in both the Old (Dan 11:31) and New (Matt 24:15) Testaments.

Jesus Christ, Himself, referred to the abomination spoken of by Daniel the prophet. And He told us it would usher in a time of terrible trouble.

Is the abomination of desolation here right now? Some think so. Has the abomination of desolation already come and gone? Some also think that has happened. Either of those events would certainly be a world event worthy of the light of Bible prophecy.

Where would we look to find the abomination of desolation?

Can the Bible tell us what events have to take place in order for the fulfillment of prophecy of the abomination of desolation to be complete?

Dr. Thiel uses many verses that shine the light of Biblical understanding on the Abomination of Desolation.

You can read the corresponding article to this video titled “The Abomination of Desolation” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/the-abomination-of-desolation/