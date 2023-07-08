COLLAPSING AMERICA : URBAN SHIT-HOLES, CITIES OVERRUN BY HOMELESS JUNKIES AND GARBAGE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Mith Chronicler productionSan Francisco, LA, Philadelphia, Chicago, and many other cities that I’ve had the pleasure to have never visited have degraded and declined into utter ruin thanks to corruption , purposeful intent, and ineptitude, primarily by the Democrat faction of the American Uni-Party, representing the New World Order.
Collapsing America is a short series I’m creating (in addition to my primary projects like the big alternative history docu-movie I’m making, but I wanted to make a video for “Independence Day” ) 😂
to highlight a few of the factors that are marking the rapid, intentional collapse of the entire American system.
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/