1 - Introduction - Industrial Society and its Future
15 views • 06/13/2023

Thank you for joining us. This will be an ongoing series of uploads. Please subscribe to stay apprised.

I am aiming for at least three readings per week. When it is completed, I will find a place to upload the entire narration. We are currently open to suggestion for effective avenues of dissemination. All recordings and uploads in this series are open to public redistribution and sharing, so please do. If you do re-upload, also include credit:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PWwfLHG2J7Xj/

We hope you enjoy the reading as much as the material.

___

If you wish to thank our reader for his effort, he accepts Monero:

86GtPg2th7Z5GBhzGT7WpF7jALQEg36xqFf8TL8fBMAdLZ5cK5VVqc68MPMQsBM1Ag16BxJ2Vx4DZYSkdoPbukNGQcUY1MK

tedaudiobookmanifestouncleted kaczynskiuncle tedindustrial societyindustrial society and its futurewhite shadow
