Fighting For Meritocracy with Kenny Xu and Chris Paul | MSOM Ep. 701
PATRIOT.TV
PATRIOT.TV
0 view • 03/13/2023

In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Kenny Xu about his new book that exposes racist woke policies in the academy and the corporate world. Next, Chris Paul explores the story behind the story of the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Ron Desantis’ run for President.


http://inconvenientminority.com/


https://colorusunited.org/


https://imyourmoderator.substack.com/


Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com


trumppresidentamericapatriotmandatessean morganmsombank collapsemaking sense of the madnesssvbkenny xu
