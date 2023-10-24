The Life Of David

David was a young lad delivering sandwiches to his brothers when Goliath got in the way. Newtown Baptist's Kenneth Austin preaches on the troubles that regularly beset us daily. Why does God allow all our troubles? Ken looks at the many resources scattered throughout God's Word, helping us to defeat the giant problems we may face.

Scriptures used: Psalm 68 & 69, Matthew 27, Hebrews 3, John 13, 1 Thessalonians 4 & 5, Colossians 3, Ephesians 4 & 5, Galatians 5, Romans 12 & 15, James 5.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 15th October 2023.

