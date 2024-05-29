Chemtrails Smartdust nanotechnology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chemtrails weird objects flying around in the sky zoom in around 2:50-2:55 and pause it and move the video forward slowly and watch a drone fly right above the pic is on the face of the video. Also zoom in on clouds and look at the black specs moving and the images/holographs of demons dragons demonic faces etc emanating from the clouds