As expected, the successes of Russian troops on the battlefield will provoke the leaders of Western countries to escalate the conflict on the territory of Ukraine. Against the background of the advance of the Russian army, Western leaders have increasingly begun to declare the prevention of Moscow's victory in the current conflict. Even though Russian intelligence, with the help of the publication of the conversation of German generals, managed to corner Chancellor Olaf Scholz and moderate his ardor regarding military support for Ukraine, French leader Emanuel Macron still cannot calm down and continues to make provocative and very dangerous statements about the war in Ukraine....................
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN