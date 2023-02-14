CLASSICS > 200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball - Eric Dubay

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Probably the Most Iconic Book & Video of the Flat Earth Re-Awakening.Eric takes you through 200 of the Basic Proofs that clearly shows we are Not on a Spinning Ball.
Simply stated so that anyone can understand the reasons WHY the Spherical, Spinning Earth should be questioned &
is not the Reality we live in.
> visit my Amazon online store <
LFRYARTGUY > Always Original > Always Unique
- visit my Amazon online store >> LFRYARTGUY - Originals
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011?ie=UTF8&node=7141123011&field-brandtextbin=LFRYARTGUY+-+Originals