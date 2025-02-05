The Mouth Is An Open Grave, Holy Spirit in you to control your tongue, Romans 3:13-14 - Morning Manna - Feb 4, 2025

It's you have to have the Holy Spirit in you to control your tongue, and you have to be submitted to the Holy Spirit to allow Him to control your tongue.

John Bunyan, who wrote Pilgrim's Progress, was converted by reading Luther's writings so Romans 3: 3 for what if some did not believe will their unbelief make the faithfulness of God without effect but what about those who did believe? Yes I quoted three people, three major Christian leaders, Augustine, Martin Luther and John Wesley, who got saved reading Romans. And John Bunyan saved through reading the works of Martin Luther. Who got converted while reading Romans. So doc this this book is powerful it is it is a powerful I mean that's my beloved book look at three of them, three of the strongest leaders in the church history Augustine Luther and Wesley got saved reading this book. Okay that's my history lesson we go to verse uh 13. Are you ready?

Psalm 143: The Psalm says, 'For there is no faithfulness in their mouth; their inward part is very wickedness. Their throat is an open sepulchre. They flatter with their tongue.' So when Paul said, 'Their throat is an open sepulchre', he's quoting Psalm 5: 9. what he's doing is that he's he's drawing a very vivid metaphor of moral decay moral rot moral corruption and what he's teaching is that what comes out of a person's mouth reflects the corruption within that person amen

Sinful speech represents I'm talking about, and we're not just going to be talking about vulgar speech, bitter speech, hateful speech, unbelief speech. All of it fits in this category. As sinful, you may never say a dirty, vulgar word in your life; but if your words are full of unbelief and doubt, you might as well just go ahead and cuss. And it's not just and in this verse, it's not just rottenness and dead bodies there's snakes down in there too; the poison of snakes, as F as if the dead and rottenness wasn't enough; now you have poisonous snakes down there too, that's right, that's right; a lot of Christians don't understand that their their their Their speech of Unbelief and doubt mouth is just as sinful as a sentence full of four-letter words; so the mouth is like an open grave, an open tomb, an open sepulcher, the spiritual.

Rot and moral decay within the human heart, so our speech reveals inner corruption, just as a a tomb releases a stench; sinful words exposed to depravity of the soul. And so, when somebody is a foul mouth or bitter or angry, or all these words, you're going to see it's not just you know what we call 'cussing' in heaven, cursing takes in a lot of speech-like I said, unbelief is included, bitter words, violent words, hateful words, lying words. Okay, so now we get to deceit with their tongues; they have used deceit. He's talking about the the pervasive nature in humans to be dishonest. Yes, our natural inclination is to be dishonest. We need the Holy Spirit to be honest lying is a fundamental part of human sinfulness so I make uh uh I mean I say it jokingly but it's true

people go to court judge says raise your right hand swear to tell the truth nothing but the truth all right so you're swearing what you're saying is I swear that for the next 15 minutes I won't lie which means what you're saying you're saying to the court ordinarily I'm lying all day but I'm telling you the judge right now while I'm sitting on the CD seated on this seat I will give up lying off this seat I'll start lying again isn't that what an oath is yes that's why Jesus said don't don't swear these Oaths don't lie, let you yes be yes, you know we know so, lying is a fundamental part of human sinfulness, we have a fallen nature, we have a fallen nature because because Adam and Eve sinned, and why did they sin? Eve believed the lie of Satan, he is the father of lies, so all lying comes from Satan, yes, all lying. There's no such thing as a little white lie; there's no such thing, it's just a little film, it's all a lie. It's a lie if it's not the truth, it's a lie.

That's why you shouldn't tell your kids that there's a Santa Claus, you're lying to them, or the tooth fairy, or the Easter bunny, or no, there's nothing wrong. With telling your children, 'Hey, Santa Claus is an imaginary person, this is imaginary, it's okay, children have great imaginations. I don't know, there's no problem with that. Tell them up front, it's imaginary or tell them, 'Hey, Santa Claus is an imaginary person, but there was a person, a real person named Saint Nicholas. Tell them the true story, anyway. Right? I'm just showing you, giving the examples of how how much lying is part of our society



