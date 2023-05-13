© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2gthvpd021
Mr. Guo Wengui is a great asset to this country, and the CCP wanted to destroy him, but failed to do so. The SEC, DOJ, and FBI successfully did so for the CCP.
郭文贵先生是这个国家的伟大资产，而中共想摧毁他。中共没能做到，但证券交易委员会和司法部，以及联邦调查局成功地为中共做到了。
@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp