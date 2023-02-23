Demons & Deliverance 3: Doorways

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 28th, 2017
This is part 3 of the series on Demons & Deliverance. This teaching will look at the 7 primary doorways which Satan and his demons use to get strongholds in our lives. So many Christians are bound, tormented, and destroyed through ignorance of Satan's devices and disobedience to the Word of God. It is time to restore the hedge and close all doorways to demons in your life.