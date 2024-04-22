BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Holding The Line - No Excessive Fines
Right Edition
Right Edition
04/22/2024

CRPA Mission Statement


1.Protect, defend, and promote the Constitution of the United States and the rights of individuals to keep and bear arms in public and in private; Protect, defend, and promote the rights of individuals to use firearms to defend themselves, defend family and others, and defend property;


2.Protect, defend, and promote the right to keep and bear arms for the common defense;


3.Protect, defend, promote, and encourage the right, ability, and opportunity to participate in recreational and competitive shooting sports;


4.Educate the general public about the social utility of civilian firearms possession and safe and responsible firearm ownership and use;


5.Protect, defend and promote the right, ability, and opportunity for all citizens to safely, responsibly and ethically hunt, fish, and take wildlife resources in the broadest sense;


https://crpa.org/crpa-mission-statement/



What Were the Key Events in the Life of Jesus Christ?


In his suffering, he submitted to the will of God, bore our suffering, and became obedient unto death. Without the resurrection God is dead and Christianity has no veracity. God is not dead! Jesus rose from death with the keys to hell and death.


https://www.christianity.com/wiki/jesus-christ/what-were-the-key-events-in-the-life-of-jesus-christ.html



Here's why Trump is selling $59.99 'God Bless the USA' Bibles


Trump, who became the presumptive Republican nominee earlier this month, released a video on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday urging his supporters to buy the “God Bless the USA Bible,” which is inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood’s patriotic ballad. Trump takes the stage to the song at each of his rallies and has appeared with Greenwood at events.


https://nationalpost.com/news/world/trump-selling-bibles



Why the US Supreme Court’s new ruling on excessive fines is a big deal


The US Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled 9-0 that the Constitution’s ban on excessive fines, written into the Eighth Amendment, applies to the states as well — a sweeping ruling that strengthens property rights and could limit controversial police seizures, such as those done through civil forfeiture, nationwide.


https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/2/20/18233245/supreme-court-timbs-v-indiana-ruling-excessive-fines-civil-forfeiture

