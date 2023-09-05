The Pope Calls for World Government

April 11th, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the end-times beast and goes through Revelation 13. The current Pope is calling for 'global governance and 'universal vaccines' to take advantage of this so-called pandemic; he truly is a deceiver in these end-times posing as a Christian but speaking like Satan.

"And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon." Revelation 13:11