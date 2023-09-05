The Pope Calls for World Government

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 11th, 2021
Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the end-times beast and goes through Revelation 13. The current Pope is calling for 'global governance and 'universal vaccines' to take advantage of this so-called pandemic; he truly is a deceiver in these end-times posing as a Christian but speaking like Satan.
"And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon." Revelation 13:11