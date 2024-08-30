BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Downplaying Fatima? | Vatican's HUGE shift on Marian apparitions
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
8 months ago

Downplaying Fatima? | Vatican's HUGE shift on Marian apparitions

Mother of Salvation: The time for the prophecies of La Salette and Fatima to be fulfilled is very close

Confusion will be wreaked upon my Marian groups so that they will begin to doubt the warnings I was instructed to present to the world at La Salette and Fatima. People will shun what I said and they will believe the prophecies given are to be for another time in the far distant future.

As all turmoil erupts and when the Doctrine contained in my Father’s Book is re-written and presented to the world as being authentic, only those with true discernment will understand the Truth.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/08/13/mother-of-salvation-the-time-for-the-prophecies-of-la-salette-and-fatima-to-be-fulfilled-is-very-close/

garabandalfatimamarian apparitionsdownplaying fatimavatican huge shift on
