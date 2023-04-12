BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dynamite - Kneeling In The Rain
Sunshine Express Media
Sunshine Express Media
04/12/2023

Music: 'Career Of Evil'

Musician: Blue Oyster Cult

Album: Secret Treaties, 1974

Producer: Murray Krugman, Sandy Pearlman; Label: Columbia

Writer(s): Patti Smith, Albert Bouchard

Lyrics:

I plot your rubric scarab, I steal your satellite

I want your wife to be my baby tonight

I choose to steal what you chose to show

And you know I will not apologize

Your mine for the taking

I'm making a career of evil [repeat three times]


Pay me I'll be your surgeon, I'd like to pick your brains

Capture you, Inject you, leave you kneeling in the rain

I choose to steal what you chose to show

And you know I will not apologize

Your mine for the taking

I'm making a career of evil [repeat three times]


I'd like your blue eyed horseshoe, I'd like your emerald horny toad

I'd like to do it to your daughter on a dirt road


And then I'd spend your ransom money, but still I'd keep your sheep

I'd peel the mask your wearing, and then rob you of your sleep

I choose to steal what you chose to show

And you know I will not apologize

Your mine for the taking

I'm making a career of evil [repeat seven times]



This channel is not monetized. Content for adult educational purposes only and thus is considered fair use under copyright law. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their inspiration for this work and their contribution to society.

humoreducationalhistoricalhappenings
