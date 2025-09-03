BREAKING: RETURN OF THE PLAGUE! - Bubonic Plague Outbreak Explodes! - Media Hypes!

Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of the Bubonic Plague returning after centuries, leading to several recent deaths and a vast amount of pro vaccine propaganda in the media.





As we approach Exercise Pegasus, the largest pandemic exercise in history, the media is hitting us with an insane amount of stories regarding illnesses like Covid, Bird Flu, MonkeyPox and then mosquitoborne Chikungungya Virus, West Nile Virus, Dengue and more. All of the above have something in common, they're BS.





The clear normalization of illness to "justify" new pandemic restrictions is impossible to miss.





In the most recent story of the "Plague," a California resident contracted the illness after a Lake Tahoe camping trip. This had followed a slew of reported outbreaks in the United States allegedly coming from ticks, fleas and wild rodents.





Of course the media is screaming about how vaccines stopped the spread of the Bubonic Plague which is not in any way true. It ended when people stopped throwing sewage in the streets among the rat population, stopped ingesting lead poisoned foods or drinks, stopped drinking tainted public waters full of parasites, stopped drinking arsenic and the list goes on.





If you think diagnostics are bad today, you should have seen them 250 years ago.





Meanwhile, if people are getting it from not being injected, who actually is taking a Plague vaccine? The whole story is absurd.





As we see new attempts to poison and weaken the populace and we see a massive rise in awareness surrounding the problems with injections, little to no justice is had and the narratives are starting to pile up too fast to keep up with.





With more and more alleged deaths throughout the United States, especially in Colorado, we can expect the government to utilize the reaction of the public, whatever that may be within the confines of the social concept and group think.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2025