MARINE SCIENTISTS TERRIFIED AFTER FLORIDA'S OCEAN FLOOR JUST COLLAPSED❗
2846 views • 3 months ago

⁣ #unitedstates

in this video, we reveal a terrifying geological emergency unfolding beneath Florida’s coastline, where the ocean floor is cracking, shifting, and collapsing in unprecedented ways. Massive underwater sinkholes and voids are appearing without warning, raising urgent questions about the region’s long-term stability. Scientists now warn that these changes could reshape the entire southeastern U.S. coastline. Stay tuned—because what’s happening beneath Florida is accelerating, and it could affect millions.

0:00 Intro

1:03 THE DISCOVERY THAT SHOCKED NOAA

3:43 BLUE HOLES AND LIMESTONE CHAINS

6:04 LIMESTONE CHAINS AND BLUE HOLES

10:03 COULD THIS TRIGGER A LOCAL TSUNAMI?

12:21 HOW CLOSE IS THIS TO THE FLORIDA COASTLINE?

15:22 WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE FUTURE OF FLORIDA

19:20 Outro

Fair Use Disclaimer:

Our videos do not negatively affect the original works.

We produce videos for instructional purposes.

Our videos are transformative in nature.

We only use the audio part and very short video clips if necessary

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statutes that might otherwise be infringing.

This channel is based on facts, rumors & fiction.

#unitedstates


source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=KWVfs4eqbp8

Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9v7ro8

floridatucker carlsonocean floor collapseunderwater sinkholesgeological emergency
