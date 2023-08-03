Whistleblower Exposes DOD Crimes & Transgender Agenda Destroying the US Military

Military whistleblower Samuel Shoemate of Terminal CWO exposed officers working together in violation of Executive Order 12333, to falsely incriminate people exposing DOD corruption extended up to the highest ranks & targeted civilians working to get stranded Americans out of Afghanistan through Terminal CWO. The transgender agenda taking over the US military is expending huge amounts of money, indoctrinating & increasing levels of compliance to dysfunction. Transgenders don’t have to pass fitness standards or deploy. Female military are subjected to exposed male genitalia in showers. Know your rights, band together & RESIST.



