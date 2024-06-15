Western feminist nations’ fake Christians’ demon-possession causes their populace to kill each other

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2024). The leftover human meat & bone ashes & adrenochrome blood of the 12 million children the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers witch feminist lesbian sisterhood Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites torture & lesbian rape (peg) & satanically sacrifice & eat and throw into the food is attaching fallen angels & demons to the humans soldiers to commit war crimes and the Western feminist nations’ populace to become demon-possessed, as seen in the video. The Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender, God’s-Word-mockers, Jezebel demon-possessed” Jewish women are screaming & wailing & fighting Satan Lucifer’s “Revelation 2:9 3:9 Church of Satan” “fake Jews” Edomite Amalekite royal bloodline Satanist witches Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatars, who are trying to steal God’s Hebrew people’s identity to replace themselves into God’s Bible prophecy, while bringing the world to exterminate Jews, as seen in the video. These Jewish women are wailing & screaming & fighting these Edomite Amalekite Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar “Synagogue of Satan” “fake Jews” who are supporting Palestine and the destruction of the Jews, because these demon-possessed Jewish women do not understand that the Edomite Amalekite Draco “seed of the serpent Genesis 3:15” incarnate avatar demon spirit soulless people like Rothschild’s grandson Adolf Hitler and Haman and Herod and Pharaoh and Stalin and Draco royal bloodline black nobility families U.S. politicians are demon-possessed by Satan Lucifer to exterminate God’s Jews, in order to try to stop God’s prophecy of Jesus’ Second-Coming at Armageddon when the small Jewish surviving remnant returns to him, at which time Jesus will throw Satan Lucifer into the abyss. This is what happens when the Western feminist nations’ millions of post-1960s End Times most evil generation’s fake Christian hippy mothers & grandmothers (Eve), who are supposed to be the spiritual guardians of a civilization, and who are hunting for mates frantically in God’s house to breed genetic descendant idols with beastlike animal-instinct to demon-possess their children using their over 50% divorce rate single mothers’ abuse, rebel against God’s patriarchy and gets demon-possessed by Jezebel, in order to let 33.3% of their population get replaced by non-human soulless reptilian hybrid demon spirit populace, and society gets corrupted, so that millions of fallen angels get released from the abyss to exterminate the human specie, just like in Noah’s Atlantis flood days. It seems like the Draco & Pleiadian “Galactic Federation of Planets” that runs the Western feminist nations’ Satanists and Nazis are now working with the “Galactic Federation of Light” that runs Russia and China, in order to bring in Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO one-world government one-world Luciferian religion under the Antichrist by creating the nuclear war & bioweapon pandemics & manufactured famine & demons out of the abyss, after we real Christians finish our warnings and are raptured up to heaven. Russia is playing the role of the Christian conservative values nation of order & peace, and the Western feminist nations are playing the role of the Satanist liberal values nations of disorder & violence. Satan Lucifer plans to bring the fake Christians and the liberals into the NWO using both “controlled oppositions” for an Antichrist’s fake peace treaty after his fake nuclear war, after we real Christians finish their warnings and are raptured up to heaven.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine