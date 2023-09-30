Fearless With Jason Whitlock Highlight: Snoop Dogg HATES MAGA | Miss Universe Zimbabwe Is White?

The Jada Pinkett Smith disrespect toward Will Smith continues, as she posted a weird video of herself and her true husband … Tupac Shakur. Remy Ma is unbothered by rumors that she is having an affair. Snoop Dogg let it be known that he absolutely hates Trump and MAGA supporters. The world is confused about how Brooke Bruk-Jackson, a white woman, became Miss Universe Zimbabwe. Britney Spears does it again, but this time with knives.



Watch Fearless With Jason Whitlock on Blaze TV. Get the app:

https://apple.co/35o8SuE

https://amzn.to/3thsgpd

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk,

US Sports Net

http://www.USSportsRadio.net