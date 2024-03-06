BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CATALYTIC CONVERSATIONS WITH HOSTS DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW- CONNIE SHIELDS AND GUESTS 2ND MARCH 2024
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO
12 views • 03/06/2024

CATALYTIC CONVERSATIONS   

                    WITH DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW (MD) AND CONNIE SHEILDS

                                                  AND GUESTS. 

                10 PM UK - 2 PM PACIFIC - 4 PM CENTRAL - 5 PM EASTERN

Our mission is to educate and motivate individuals across our nations and beyond, fostering a collective awareness of the root causes of our shared challenges. We've identified the United Nations as a focal point, and we're tired of witnessing the masses applying mere band-aids to what we see as a compound fracture in our nations. It's time to unite, address the underlying issues, and strive for lasting solutions.


depopulationgeorgia guidestonesworld orderdigital currencycoviddeath jabsrockerfellers
