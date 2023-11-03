Robert Kiyosaki | Clay Clark Catches Up w/ His Long-Time Long-Distance Mentor Robert Kiyosaki to Discuss the Journey from Employee to Self-Employed, from Self-Employment to Business Owner & from Business Owner to Investor + BRICS & CBDCs

Watch the Original Broadcast HERE: Watch the Original Rich Dad Poor Dad Broadcast and Robert Kiyosaki Interview with Clay Clark HERE: Will The U.S. Dollar Collapse As a Reserve Currency? - Robert Kiyosaki, Clay Clark - WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDhEYGasDJ4

Learn More About Attending the Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshops On the Planet Hosted by Clay Clark In Tulsa, Oklahoma HERE:

https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/

See the Thousands of Success Stories and Millionaires That Clay Clark Has Helped to Produce HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/

Clay Clark Testimonials | "Clay Clark Has Helped Us to Grow from 2 Locations to Now 6 Locations. Clay Has Done a Great Job Helping Us to Navigate Anything That Has to Do with Running the Business, Building the System, the Workflows, to Buy Property." - Charles Colaw (Learn More Charles Colaw and Colaw Fitness Today HERE: www.ColawFitness.com)

Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:

www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire

See Thousands of Actual Client Success Stories from Real Clay Clark Clients Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/

See Thousands of Case Studies Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/does-it-work/