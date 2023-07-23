During "North/Interaction - 2023" Naval Exercise - Joint Detachment of Ships of Russian & Chinese Navies - Repel Air Attack by Mock Enemy

During ‘North/Interaction - 2023’ naval exercise, joint detachment of ships of Russian and Chinese navies repel air attack by mock enemy

▫️ In the active part of the Russian-Chinese Naval Exercise ‘North/Interaction - 2023’, which is taking place in the Sea of Japan, sailors of the two countries repelled an air attack by a mock enemy.

▫️ The attack on warships from various directions was simulated by anti-submarine aircraft and fighters of the naval aviation of the Pacific Fleet and the People's Liberation Army of China. The ships' crews also trained to detect and destroy unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️ During the air defence exercise, practical artillery firing at parachute drop targets and electronic launches of anti-aircraft missiles were carried out.

▫️ Another task carried out as part of the exercise was a naval guided missile strike against a coastal target. Targeting guidance for the ships was provided by naval aviation aircraft. In this episode, electronic launches of cruise missiles were carried out against mock enemy targets.

The Joint Russian-Chinese Naval Exercise "North/Interaction - 2023" is being held in the waters of the Sea of Japan from 20 to 23 July.

The main purpose of the exercise is to strengthen naval cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China, to maintain stability and peace in the Asia-Pacific region.