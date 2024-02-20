Biden considers extra sanctions on Russia in response to Navalny’s death

US President Joe Biden is considering additional sanctions on Russia over the death of Putin critic Alexei Navalny. The former Russian opposition leader died in a Russian prison last week. Imposing additional sanctions is one of the few actions Biden can take toward Russia without Congress. This comes as Congress remains bitterly divided over funding to support Ukraine. Congress is now in recess and won’t consider passing a $USD 66 billion package which includes critical aid for Ukraine until next week.







