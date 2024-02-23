Neuralink Just MERGED Man and Machine. Is This GOOD or DANGEROUS?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Feb 22, 2024
Elon Musk has announced that the first Neuralink patient can now control a computer mouse “by just thinking.” But while this technology could help a lot of people, should we proceed with caution? Between AI and this new merger of man and machine, Glenn gives a warning about what the future could hold. Glenn and Stu also review the controversy surrounding Google’s Gemini AI, which refused to generate images of white people.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL3vHIVasXA