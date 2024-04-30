© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/black-killer-tornadoes-extreme-weather-events/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Over the weekend, there were deadly, killer tornadoes that came to Oklahoma, and to the central plains.
There were at least 100 tornadoes reported, and at least 5 people killed, and over a 100 injured. In the city of Omaha, there were more tornado sightings in one day than have every been recorded."