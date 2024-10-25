Wow: Facebook has special pro-Jewish Diaspora director to amplify positive content

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇸 Facebook has a person who is solely in charge of amplifying pro Jewish content and censoring antisemitic content.
“It is not allowed to say ‘Jews run the world’ on our platform”
— Facebook's "Jewish Diaspora" chief Jordana Cutler
